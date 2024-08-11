Feminism today not inclusive of Dalit, Adivasi voices: Dalit women writers at BBLF 2024

Bengaluru: What is popular as the feminist movement today is not inclusive of voices from the Dalit, Adivasi and minority communities, believe Dalit writers and activists Challapalli Swaroopa Rani and Joopaka Subhadra.

They spoke to DH at the Book Brahma Literature Festival 2024 in a short interview about what it is like to be Dalit women writers today.

Subhadra believes the popular notions of feminist movements in the country today are a western, white-washed borrowing. "Feminism in India today is dumped from foreign countries. It serves Savarna women who are inside four walls of a home, who are different from Dalit women. We are in society, sweeping in public, doing labour so the question of feminism and its discourse is not the same and its scope is limited," she says.