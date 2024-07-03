Bengaluru fest to celebrate south Indian literature

The three-day event will see 80 panel discussions in the four south Indian languages and English. Over 100 publishers will be present at the event. “South Asian Literature in Translation (SALT), a department in the University of Chicago, will also be at the event. The department works on translating south Asian literature to English and they are now focussing on south Indian languages,” shares Chapparike. SALT will also have a round-table discussion with publishers from south India.