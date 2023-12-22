Festive spirit: barbecues, gifting at orphanages

Children’s orphanages in the city are gearing up for Christmas with a range of fun activities and parties. While many of them held their parties last week, here are some homes that will be hosting them over the next few days.
The Children’s Home
At The Children’s Home, Medahalli, Santa Claus will distribute gifts on December 23. “The children will perform a song or dance and Santa will hand out the gifts post that. We have also arranged a special dinner for the children,” says Mohan Reddy N Bosco, founder.
It is home to 30 children, aged 7 to 12. The home is accepting contributions for gifts. “Alternatively, those willing to contribute can ask for the children’s wishlist and bring a gift listed there,” Mohan adds.
Call: 80507 32759
Home of Faith
This home in Kothanur is hosting a campfire party for its 45 children on December 24. “There will be a barbecue and the kids will sing carols. We have also baked Christmas cookies for the party,” says Narayan M, founder of the organisation.
On December 25, the kids will enjoy a festive lunch comprising biryani and kebab. “We are open to receiving gifts or monetary contributions for the festivities,” he shares.
Call: 99013 97897
Navachetana Children Orphanage
A three-day celebration will be held at Navachetana Children Orphanage, which houses 25 children. Children will be treated to a festive meal on the evening of December 24, says Bhunath, director of the organisation. Gifts will be exchanged between December 23 and 25. “There will be a lot of dancing and other activities for the children. We are open to sponsorships for gifts and the meal,” he adds.
Call: 63633 87310