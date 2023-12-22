Festive spirit: barbecues, gifting at orphanages

A three-day celebration will be held at Navachetana Children Orphanage, which houses 25 children. Children will be treated to a festive meal on the evening of December 24, says Bhunath, director of the organisation. Gifts will be exchanged between December 23 and 25. “There will be a lot of dancing and other activities for the children. We are open to sponsorships for gifts and the meal,” he adds.