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Festive spirit hit as Bengaluru hotels struggle for LPG supply

The situation is worse for non-vegetarian hotels, especially during the festive season traditionally marked by meat feasts.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 01:34 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 01:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsUgadiRamzanLPG

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