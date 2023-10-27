Fete to mark IIM-B’s 50th year

Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) will organise a concert and a play for the public this weekend. This is part of their golden jubilee celebrations.
Classical vocalist and IIM-B alumnus Manasi Prasad will lead a show of Indian and Western classical songs on October 28. She will be accompanied with a 50-member ensemble, composed of professional musicians and a few students from the institute’s music and dance clubs. The setlist will include songs in Kannada, Sanskrit, Hindi and English. The band includes violinists, flautists, guitarists and Veena players. Titled Suvarna Sangeet, the concert will be held at the Open Air Theatre on the campus from 6 pm to 8 pm.
On October 29, city-based theatre group TheatreNama will stage a Hindi play titled ‘Gagan Damama Bajyo’. Written by Piyush Mishra and directed by Aashish Rana, it chronicles the life and times of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. It will be performed in the college auditorium between 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.
Entry to both events is free but attendees are required to carry a government ID card along.