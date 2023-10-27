Fete to mark IIM-B’s 50th year

Classical vocalist and IIM-B alumnus Manasi Prasad will lead a show of Indian and Western classical songs on October 28. She will be accompanied with a 50-member ensemble, composed of professional musicians and a few students from the institute’s music and dance clubs. The setlist will include songs in Kannada, Sanskrit, Hindi and English. The band includes violinists, flautists, guitarists and Veena players. Titled Suvarna Sangeet, the concert will be held at the Open Air Theatre on the campus from 6 pm to 8 pm.