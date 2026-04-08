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Fete to remember Raju Ananthaswamy’s legacy on April 19

Raju Ananthaswamy sang some of the most celebrated songs, such as ‘Yenda yedati Kannad padagol’ and ‘Baduku jataka bandi’ from DVG’s ‘Manku Thimmana Kagga’.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 22:21 IST
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