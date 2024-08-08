Feuding families' bitter history leads to rowdy's murder in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A feud that began during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 has claimed its second life in central Bengaluru, escalating tensions between two rival families.
The latest victim, 26-year-old rowdy-sheeter Ajith Kumar, was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on August 1 in Seshadripuram, marking a grim chapter in this ongoing saga of revenge.
Kumar, a resident of Risaldar Street in central Bengaluru, was no stranger to violence, with a criminal record revealing his involvement in a bitter rivalry.
The police, suspecting an old vendetta, quickly homed in on potential suspects, piecing together clues from CCTV footage and cell tower data. Their investigation led to the arrest of six people, including two women — Narasimhamurthy, Singamalai, Arun, Ajay, Durgadevi and Krupadevi — all residents of JCW Nagar.
The roots of this feud stretch back to 2020, when a seemingly trivial dispute over distributing milk during the lockdown spiralled out of control.
Both Narasimhamurthy and Kumar’s families vied for dominance in their neighbourhood, and a minor quarrel soon escalated into a deadly clash.
In 2022, Kumar allegedly avenged this ongoing rivalry by hacking Narasimhamurthy’s son, Ganesh, to death in Seshadripuram.
Though Kumar was arrested for the crime, he was recently released on bail, allowing the feud to simmer once again.
Determined to exact revenge for his son’s murder, Narasimhamurthy conspired to eliminate Kumar.
Egged on with encouragement from Durgadevi and Krupadevi, Narasimhamurthy enlisted the help of his trusted allies — Singamalai, Arun and Ajay — to carry out the plot.
On the afternoon of August 1, as Kumar stepped out of his house after lunch, his fate was sealed.
The murder was executed with chilling precision, leaving Kumar dead on the streets of Seshadripuram.
