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FIFA World Cup 2026 | From street art in 'Little Brazil' to cherished rituals: Football fever sweeps Bengaluru

Fans are showing their enthusiasm by decorating their homes and even entire neighbourhoods.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:36 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:36 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFIFA World Cup 2026Premium

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