FIFA World Cup 2026 | From street art in 'Little Brazil' to cherished rituals: Football fever sweeps Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: As the FIFA World Cup kicks off, football fever has gripped Bengaluru.</p><p>From late-night screenings to friendly tournaments across neighbourhoods, supporters are gearing up for a month of celebration.</p><p>Fans are showing their enthusiasm by decorating their homes and even entire neighbourhoods.</p><p>Gowthampura, near Trinity Circle, popularly known as the 'Little Brazil' of Bengaluru for its deep attachment to football, has begun decking out its streets.</p>.IPL 2026 | Screens, sixes and sips: How live screenings are setting the vibe for cricket lovers.<p>"Everyone in the neighbourhood is in a festive spirit. We are repainting the legendary Pelé statue and also working on creating an installation of the World Cup trophy," said Clinto Ravi, a 28-year resident of Gowthampura. "We all support Brazil, so we'll be decorating in our team's colours. All Brazil fans in the area are chipping in for the decorations."</p><p>Football groups and fan clubs in the city are planning screenings and meets throughout the month, while navigating the logistics of midnight and early morning games.</p><p>With the United States, Mexico and Canada hosting the tournament this year, most games will kick off past midnight for Indian viewers.</p><p>"We are a group formed to support Manchester United. So, during the World Cup season it is an interesting time for our group as loyalties get divided. There is a lot of banter when we get together to watch matches," said Maheshwar Haobijam, football coach and core committee member of Manchester United Supporters' Club Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"We are planning screenings in either Koramangala, Kalyan Nagar or Church Street. Usually, over a thousand people get together for our screenings, but since the match timings are odd this year, we are not expecting a big crowd." </p><p>'Sisters in Sweat', a sport and wellness community exclusively for women, is planning a mini tournament and screenings in the second half of the event.</p><p>"We are planning a tournament with four teams, representing the World Cup teams. Details for this are yet to be finalised," said Tanvie Hans, footballer and co-founder of 'Sisters in Sweat'. </p>.<p>While some pubs and cafes are planning midnight screenings and special menus, most establishments are likely to miss out on the World Cup fever this year due to operational restrictions beyond 1 am.</p>.<p><strong>Traditions and superstitions</strong></p>.<p>Many fans are also turning to cherished rituals and superstitions they believe bring luck to their teams. </p><p>For Australian Consulate diplomat Andrew Collister, a supporter of his national team, the 'vomit jersey' has proven lucky. The jersey, worn by the side between 1990 and 1993, features an abstract green and yellow pattern often compared to vomit.</p>.FIFA World Cup | Brazil face tough transition.<p>"We Australians are used to watching football games in the middle of the night. The supporters in Bengaluru are getting together for watch parties this year," he said. </p><p>Nisarg Vashisht, architect and a devoted Argentina fan, stays away from all social gatherings during the tournament. "I religiously watch the games only at home, as anytime I have stepped out during a match, Argentina has either performed poorly or lost the game." </p>.<p><strong>No permission for screenings beyond 1 am: Police chief </strong></p><p>"We will not give any establishment special permission to screen matches or host large gatherings beyond 1 am," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>"If any pub or restaurant is found to be breaking this rule, the establishment will be immediately shut down, and a case will be booked,” Singh said.</p>