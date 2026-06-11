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FIFA World Cup: Football fever sweeps city with screenings, street art & superstitions

Fans are showing their enthusiasm by decorating their homes and even entire neighbourhoods.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:36 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:36 IST
BengaluruFIFA World Cup 2026

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