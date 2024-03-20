Fill city lakes with treated water quickly: BWSSB chief

Bengaluru: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V, on Tuesday, directed the officials to expedite the process of filling the lakes in the city with treated water.
Manohar, who inspected a few Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and lakes in the city, said that these measures were being put in place to improve the groundwater levels in the city.
“Falling groundwater levels in the city have triggered a water crisis and we are putting in measures to improve the water levels. Groundwater is being used widely in the city and we have not taken enough measures to refill groundwater. It is important that we put in place measures to improve groundwater levels to ensure water security,” Manohar said.
In the first phase, 14 lakes in the city including Nayandahalli Lake are being filled with treated water and the BWSSB plans to take up many more lakes in the next phase.
