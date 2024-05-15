Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Film shoot inside Central Library not against the rules

The letter notes that the department has granted permission to shoot a Kannada feature film, titled 'Subrahmanya', on May 13 and 14 without causing damage to the library property.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 20:50 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 20:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The Cubbon Park Walkers Association (CPWA) on Tuesday alleged that a film was shot at the park's Central Library, reportedly in violation of the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975. 

Umesh K, president of CPWA, said in a press release that an inquiry should be conducted and the officials responsible should be dismissed from service for dereliction of duty. 

However, when DH cross-checked with Pavithra Prasanna, Deputy Director of Horticulture at Cubbon Park, she confirmed that the Department of Horticulture is not responsible for activities that take place within the Central Library building, and added that it comes under the purview of the Department of Public Libraries. 

“We were aware that the film shooting was taking place in the Central Library. We did not intervene since it does not come under the purview of the Department of Horticulture. The authorities from the Department of Public Libraries have issued a permission letter to the production house to carry out the film shooting,” Pavithra said. 

The letter notes that the department has granted permission to shoot a Kannada feature film, titled 'Subrahmanya', on May 13 and 14 without causing damage to the library property. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2024, 20:50 IST
BengaluruCubbon Park

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT