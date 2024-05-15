Film shoot inside Central Library not against the rules

Bengaluru: The Cubbon Park Walkers Association (CPWA) on Tuesday alleged that a film was shot at the park's Central Library, reportedly in violation of the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975.

Umesh K, president of CPWA, said in a press release that an inquiry should be conducted and the officials responsible should be dismissed from service for dereliction of duty.

However, when DH cross-checked with Pavithra Prasanna, Deputy Director of Horticulture at Cubbon Park, she confirmed that the Department of Horticulture is not responsible for activities that take place within the Central Library building, and added that it comes under the purview of the Department of Public Libraries.