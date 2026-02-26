<p>Bengaluru: Hasiru Dala hosted an event on Thursday titled 'Social Entitlements: From Exclusion to Access', focusing on the systemic challenges and gains of Bengaluru’s waste-picking community.</p>.<p>The programme screened a documentary on workers who sustain the city’s recycling economy, but often remain excluded from basic rights.</p>.<p>Data shared at the event showed that while more than 22,000 waste pickers contribute to Bengaluru’s solid waste management, nearly 80 per cent lack ration cards. The absence of documentation restricts access to healthcare, pensions and education.</p>.Bengaluru: Civic group launches 'Recycle Resolutions' campaign.<p>“Social security is not charity, it is recognition,” said Chinmayi of Hasiru Dala. She said the 'Mobile Social Security' initiative, part of the Saamuhika Shakti project supported by the H&M Foundation, has facilitated more than 7,000 approvals for identity documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards by taking the registration system directly to workers.</p>.<p>An impact assessment by Enviu found that for every Re 1 invested in these interventions, Rs 9.83 in social value was created. Also, 90 per cent of beneficiaries reported reduced social stigma after obtaining formal identification.</p>.<p>Joining virtually, Additional Chief Secretary Uma Mahadevan praised the documentary for highlighting the “feminised workforce” in waste management.</p>.<p>"The only way forward is to handle waste locally, bringing dignity to those in this sector. This film is a testament to the fundamental work they do for our common futures,” Uma said.</p>.<p>She said the state is committed to decentralisation, with thousands of gram panchayats partnering with women’s collectives for end-to-end waste processing.</p>