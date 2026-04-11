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Filmmaking training for women in Bengaluru

This year, film critic and artistic director Vidyashankar N will train participants in scriptwriting, storytelling and dialogue writing.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 20:14 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 20:14 IST
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