Filmmaking training for women in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Rotary Club of Bangalore’s ‘RCB International Film Festival for a Cause — 3.0’ will screen seven films from Vietnam, Iran, Kazakhstan and Bhutan, along with regional Indian films. The festival aims to train women from marginalised backgrounds in various technical aspects of filmmaking.</p>.<p>This year, film critic and artistic director Vidyashankar N will train participants in scriptwriting, storytelling and dialogue writing.</p>.<p>The festival will be held on April 11 and 12, from 9 am to 7 pm, at Khincha Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road. Details are available at <span class="italic"><em>rcb1934.in</em></span></p>