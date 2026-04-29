<p class="bodytext">Bangalore Film Forum is organising a five-day filmmaking workshop between May 18 and 22. It will be led by independent filmmaker Don Palathara, known for such films as ‘1956’, ‘Central Travancore’ and ‘Family’. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The workshop aims to offer aspiring filmmakers an opportunity to engage with cinema beyond conventional production methods, focusing on observation and simplicity. The course, structured over five days, will begin with understanding how to watch films from a filmmaker’s perspective. It will be followed by sessions on the art of filmmaking, working with constraints and observational and staging exercises.</p>.Exhibition of Mario Miranda’s cartoons in Bengaluru from May 2.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">From May 18 to 22, 10 am to 6 pm at Untitled Arts Foundation, J P Nagar. The workshop costs between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Details on Urbanaut. For queries, write to programs@bangalorefilmforum.com</span></p>