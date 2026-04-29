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Filmmaking workshop in Bengaluru

The workshop aims to offer aspiring filmmakers an opportunity to engage with cinema beyond conventional production methods, focusing on observation and simplicity.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 22:00 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 22:00 IST
Bengaluru newsworkshopMetrolife

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