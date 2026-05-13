Final round of Bengaluru's Namma Super 30 at Orchids school on May 13

<p>Bengaluru: Orchids International School will host the final round of the 'Namma Super 30' initiative at its Kanakapura Road campus on Thursday.</p>.<p>Namma Super 30 is an educational initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing academically talented students from across Karnataka.</p>.<p>This year, more than 5,000 students registered for the programme, of whom nearly 3,000 appeared for the first round of the selection process. Following a competitive evaluation, 1,500 students qualified for Round 2. The top 150 finalists have now been invited to the Orchids Kanakapura Road campus for the final selection round on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to a statement, the final selection round will assess academic merit while also highlighting the journeys, aspirations and dedication of students and their families from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.</p>