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Final round of Bengaluru's Namma Super 30 at Orchids school on May 13

Namma Super 30 is an educational initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing academically talented students from across Karnataka.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:29 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka

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