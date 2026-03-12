<p>Bengaluru: A 21-year-old final-year MBBS student was killed, and her classmate sustained serious injuries after a speeding tipper lorry rammed into their scooter on Mysore Road on Wednesday afternoon.<br><br>The deceased Krithikaa C S B, was a resident of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>and a student at Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital (RRMCH). Her friend, Hansa, who was riding the scooter, is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital and is said to be out of danger.<br><br>According to the Kengeri Traffic Police, the accident occurred around 4.15 pm when the duo was exiting the college gate after their classes. As Hansa attempted to enter the main road to head toward Mysore, a tipper lorry traveling from the city side toward Mysore crashed into their Honda Activa.</p>.Woman crushed to death by speeding lorry in Bengaluru's Adugodi.<p><br>"The impact caused the scooter to skid. While the rider, Hansa, fell to the left side of the road, Krithikaa, who was riding pillion, fell to the right. The rear wheels of the lorry ran over her," said Anoop Shetty, DCP (Traffic, West).<br><br>Passersby and college staff rushed both students to the RRMCH emergency ward. However, Krithikaa succumbed to her injuries shortly after.<br><br>The Kengeri Traffic Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence (Section 304A of the IPC) and rash driving. The tipper lorry has been seized, and the driver is being interrogated.</p>