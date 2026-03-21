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Finance associate booked for misappropriating Rs 34 lakh in Bengaluru

During an internal audit conducted in September 2025 by the company’s finance manager, discrepancies emerged in the accounts.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 02:18 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 02:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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