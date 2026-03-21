Finance associate booked for misappropriating Rs 34 lakh in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A finance associate has been booked for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 34 lakh from a private company located on St Mark’s Road.</p>.<p>A senior police officer from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cubbon-park">Cubbon Park</a> police station said that Kiran Lewis, the complainant, stated that the accused, Prabhhu Unnikrishanan (30), was working as an administrator and facility manager at Purplelab Search Private Limited, which is into consultancy. </p><p>He was appointed as a finance associate in 2021 and continued in the role till 2025.</p>.Maharashtra women’s panel chief faces flak for links with astrologer Ashok Kharat held for rape.<p>During an internal audit conducted in September 2025 by the company’s finance manager, discrepancies emerged in the accounts. </p><p>The audit initially reportedly revealed that the accused had transferred Rs 45.82 lakh from the company’s accounts. </p><p>Police said that after his termination, the accused returned Rs 8.95 lakh and Rs 1.05 lakh in two instalments during November and December to the company’s accounts. However, he allegedly failed to repay the remaining Rs 34.45 lakh and has been evading further payments.</p>.<p>When questioned, the accused allegedly claimed the amount was towards salary and shares. However, he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. Following this, he was dismissed from service on October 23, 2025.</p>.<p>The accused, despite knowing that the funds belonged to the company, dishonestly transferred the money to his personal account with an intent to commit criminal breach of trust and cheating. Cubbon Park police have registered a case and investigations are on, the police officer added.</p>