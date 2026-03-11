Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Finance panel favours congestion fee on Bengaluru’s busy roads

In the 200-page report, the commission has found that the West and North Corporations were not strong financially compared to three other corporations.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 21:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 21:43 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRoad congestion

Follow us on :

Follow Us