Financially strapped Bengaluru CA attempts to sell kidney, duped of Rs 6.2 lakh: Report

After visiting kidneysuperspecialist.org, he found a contact number (9631688773) and was instructed to switch to WhatsApp communication. Raghuvaran provided his basic details, including name, age, address, and blood type, as requested.

Upon revealing his AB negative blood type, scammers offered him Rs 2 crore for a kidney, half of which was to be paid upfront. Raghuvaran then sent his identification proofs and a photograph to 'doctordineshkullar@gmail.com' as instructed.