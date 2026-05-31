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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Find lasting solution to Banerghatta Road waterlogging: GBA chief Maheshwar Rao

Rao also instructed officials to conduct a survey and submit a report for the construction of a new drain near Silk Board Junction to prevent waterlogging in HSR Layout.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 23:09 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewswaterloggingGBA

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