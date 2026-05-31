Find lasting solution to Banerghatta Road waterlogging: GBA chief Maheshwar Rao

<p>Bengaluru: Friday night’s heavy rainfall left many areas flooded while heavy winds brought down numerous trees and their branches. </p>.<p>On Saturday, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao inspected some of the affected places and directed the officials to take necessary measures to prevent flooding in the future. </p>.<p>Rao, who noted that the stretch near Rainbow Children’s Hospital on Bannerghatta Road gets waterlogged during every downpour, directed officials to take necessary measures to provide a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem. </p>.GBA chief gives 3-month deadline for Wind Tunnel Road underpass.<p>He also observed that sewage was flowing into the stormwater drain near the Hulimavu metro station on Bannerghatta Road. The BWSSB has been asked to identify the source and take measures to prevent sewage from entering the stormwater drain. </p>.<p>To address the recurring waterlogging issue at Silk Board Junction, the Bengaluru South City Corporation has taken measures to increase the capacity of the stormwater drain. </p>.<p>“Works are underway to increase the capacity of the drain that passes under the road from 1.5 metres to 3.5 metres. Steel gratings are also being installed above the drain. The first phase of the work is almost complete, and the road will soon be opened for vehicular movement. The remaining two sections of the culvert work will be taken up in the second phase and completed by the end of June,” the GBA said in a statement. </p>.GBA sets May-end deadline for road asphalting works.<p>Rao also instructed officials to conduct a survey and submit a report for the construction of a new drain near Silk Board Junction to prevent waterlogging in HSR Layout. </p>.<p>At Silk Board Junction, Namma Metro has acquired a corner property to facilitate traffic movement from Bommanahalli towards BTM Layout. However, the complex located on the site has not yet been cleared. Rao, who spoke to metro officials over the phone, directed them to remove the complex and take necessary steps for the construction of a free left turn. </p>.<p>Development works under the Silk Board Junction flyover are in progress and officials were instructed to expedite the completion of beautification works, including the installation of street lighting. </p>