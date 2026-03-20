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'Find me a 3 BHK, I’ll pay you half month rent': Irked Bengaluru tenant turns to help for house hunt

"I’m super frustrated looking for good houses. So here it is! Giving this a shot...I’m gonna pay you half month rent."
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 11:13 IST
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Find me a 3bhk I’ll pay you half month rent! Can be literally anyone
by u/Real-Violinist5853 in bangalorerentals
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Published 20 March 2026, 11:13 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsTrendingrentKoramangala

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