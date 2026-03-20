<p>Finding a stay in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>is not that easy is what the internet has often said. Adding to the existing rants and discussions, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reddit">Reddit</a> post is going viral.</p><p>In the post, a frustrated house-hunter has made an unusual offer: a cash reward for anyone who can help them secure a suitable accommodation in the IT city. </p><p>The user said they would pay “half a month’s rent” to anyone who shares a lead for a 2.5 or 3 BHK apartment in certain areas of Bengaluru — but only if they end up liking the property and finalising it as their new home.</p>.<p>"Super frustrated" with Bengaluru house hunting scenes, they wanted to give social media a try. "I'm super frustrated looking for good houses. So here it is! Giving this a shot...I’m gonna pay you half month rent. We can meet face to face. If you want you can come with me to see the property, if I close, you get half month rent. So yeah, feel free to reach out to me on my DMs," they wrote on Reddit. </p>.‘Time to say goodbye’: Bengaluru man plans relocation over traffic and stress.<p>The Reddit user mnetioned that he has been looking for a “good house” somewhere in or around the Koramnagla area. The preferred locations listed in his post said - Koramangala, HSR Layout, Kudlu Gate and Ulsoor - localities they called "good prime area".</p><p>The budget mentioned was a maximum of Rs 48,000 per month, with a planned move-in date (with family) of April 1. </p>.<p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p>.<p>The post caught the attention of netizens and received a few reactions. People shared links to potential properties in the comments section. </p><p>Were Reddit users responding to him for the money reward? Well, one of the comments, read, "No I don't need half month comission. If it works out, get me 2 cans of beer." </p><p>"5 beers I’ll buy you bro! Pakaaa," the original poster replied. </p><p>Many pointed out that the budget of Rs 48,000 was not enough for the size of home the person was looking for in the said areas. </p>