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Find your vibe: A community for reading Kannada poetry

A literary collective continues to draw diverse readers through its monthly gatherings.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 22:29 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakapoetry

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