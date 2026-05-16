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Fining students for speaking Kannada at private schools punishable offence: KDA chief Bilimale

The KDA said it had intervened in similar cases earlier, including at Bengaluru’s Sindhi High School.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 22:25 IST
India NewsBengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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