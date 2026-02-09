<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>International Airport police have registered a case against a YouTube channel for allegedly flying a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/expert-guide-what-to-know-before-flying-drones-3702109">drone </a>in a restricted no-fly zone near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), in violation of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines.</p><p>A senior police officer told DH that based on a complaint by CISF officials, an FIR has been registered against “Bangalore Wanderlust”, YouTube channel. The drone footage was uploaded on January 4, 2026. </p><p>The drone was allegedly flown in the Red Zone area where aerial operations are strictly prohibited as per DGCA regulations and posed a potential threat to aviation safety.</p>.<p>The vigilance team of DGCA had observed the aerial footage and alerted CISF personnel to register a case against the YouTube channel to initiate legal action. </p>.Unmarked drone sparks panic after landing near Doddaballapura, Bengaluru.<p>"We are verifying details of the channel operator and also involvement of a third party or whether any other government agency had asked him to shoot the video by giving money. Action will be initiated against those responsible if found guilty," the officer added.</p>