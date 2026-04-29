<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against the manager of a restaurant on MG Road for allegedly sexually harassing a 22-year-old woman.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident occurred around 3 pm on Monday.</p>.<p>The woman, who works at a private company, had visited the restaurant with friends for lunch. As they were leaving, the manager, identified as Ravi, allegedly picked an argument with her, used obscene language, threatened her with rape and assaulted her, causing an injury to her hand, as per the FIR.</p>.Bengaluru: Half of Srigandakaval Lake in RR Nagar being concretised.<p>The woman later approached the police and filed a complaint.</p>.<p>Police also said the restaurant management allegedly deleted CCTV footage related to the incident. Further investigation is underway.</p>