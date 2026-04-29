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FIR against manager of MG Road restaurant in Bengaluru for alleged harassment

The woman, who works at a private company, had visited the restaurant with friends for lunch.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 20:41 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 20:41 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeMG Road

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