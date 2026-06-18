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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

FIR lodged in Bengaluru after businessman claims gang abducted him, robbed Rs 1.09 crore

The accused forced Shivashankar to call his wife and instruct her to hand over the Rs 35 lakh kept at home. Gang members later collected the cash.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 20:59 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 20:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakabusinessmanrobbed

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