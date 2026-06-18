FIR lodged in Bengaluru after businessman claims gang abducted him, robbed Rs 1.09 crore

<p>Bengaluru: A 41-year-old man has alleged that a gang kidnapped him and his driver at knifepoint and robbed them of Rs 1.09 crore.</p>.<p>RI Shivashankar, who runs D360 Secure Services, a security agency in Yeshwantpur, told police that he, along with associates from Andhra Pradesh — identified as Mohammed Parvez, Jipson and Aleem — was planning to start a company called ANRC (American Nuclear Research Centre).</p>.<p>On June 13, he received Rs 35 lakh in cash from his associates, which he kept at his residence. Two days later, he received Rs 74 lakh at a hotel in Yelahanka and was returning home in his car with his driver, Chetan.</p>.<p>Around 11 pm, when they were near Kuduregere Colony in Dasanapura, they were waylaid by two men on a KTM Duke motorcycle and five others in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Armed with beer bottles and knives, the gang smashed the car windows, threatened them, and forced them out of the vehicle.</p>.Bengaluru businessman blackmailed for Rs 1.5 crore by Instagram influencer, probe underway.<p>They were then abducted and taken to a forest area near Nelamangala.</p>.<p>The accused forced Shivashankar to call his wife and instruct her to hand over the Rs 35 lakh kept at home. Gang members later collected the cash.</p>.<p>He also said that the gang took away the Rs 74 lakh that was in the car.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case under Sections 140(2) (kidnapping/abduction) and 310(2) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A probe has been launched to trace the accused, police said.</p>