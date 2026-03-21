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FIR registered against apartment association for misappropriation of Rs 1.73 crore in Bengaluru

According to a complaint filed by resident Nisha Jangra, the association’s office-bearers — including the president, secretary and treasurer — allegedly diverted funds.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 02:48 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 02:48 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsApartment association

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