<p>Bengaluru: Bagalagunte police have registered an FIR against 18 members of the Princetown Apartment Owners’ Association, located at Shettihalli in Jalahalli West, for allegedly misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 1.73 crore.</p>.<p>According to a complaint filed by resident Nisha Jangra, the association’s office-bearers — including the president, secretary and treasurer — allegedly diverted funds collected towards maintenance and other charges during 2023–24 and 2024–25. </p><p>The money was shown as spent under various heads such as salaries, repairs, water tanker charges, diesel expenses and other operational costs. </p><p>However, large sums were allegedly transferred to the personal accounts of some members. The complainant also alleged that Rs 11,341 was paid to the police department as a “protection fee”, details of which were obtained through RTI.</p>.Bengaluru apartment association in the dock for collecting Rs 3L fines for drug abuse, sexual harassments .<p>The accused named in the FIR are Arun Kulkarni (A1), Alex Punnen (A2), Praveen Naryankar (A3), Sandeep Shrivastava (A4), Sharanappa B (A5), Nandini Kulloli (A6), Vinayaka Byahatti (A7), Dundappa S Kumani (A8), Raghavendra Rao (A9), Teena Vannur (A10), Hemamalini (A11), Pallavi Katti (A12), Kavita Shivhare (A13), Bushra Valappil (A14), Reshma Noronha (A15), Vivekananda Hiremath (A16), Sangamesh Doddamane (A17) and Kiran (A18).</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Nisha said she had first filed a complaint on February 1, but police sought supporting documents and carried out a preliminary verification before registering the FIR on March 18. She alleged that association members tried to suppress her when she questioned the use of maintenance funds collected from over 700 flat owners, and even told her that no action would be taken against them as she was not a local resident.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said notices would be issued to the accused seeking explanations, and further action would be taken based on the findings.</p>