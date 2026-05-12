<p>Bengaluru: Patrol officers from the Kamakshipalya police station rescued five hotel workers trapped in a fire at Durgashree Hotel in Nagarabhavi in the early hours of Friday.</p>.<p>Police said the fire was noticed around 1.52 am on May 9.</p>.<p>Hoysala-86 personnel attached to Kamakshipalya police station, ASI HB Kumar and constable Yallalinga were dispatched after 112 was called. They reached the spot within 11 minutes.</p>.<p>Dense smoke had engulfed parts of the building, making it difficult for the workers to escape. The Hoysala team, with help from locals, rescued all five workers.</p>.<p>"Without waiting for an ambulance, the rescued workers were immediately shifted in the Hoysala vehicle to the nearby hospital and provided timely medical treatment, thereby saving their lives. Later, with assistance from the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, the fire was brought under control, preventing further damage and danger," city police said in a statement.</p>