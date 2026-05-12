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Fire at Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi hotel: Five workers rescued

Police said the fire was noticed around 1.52 am on May 9.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 22:48 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFire

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