Fire erupts at factory in Bommasandra Industrial Area

Bengaluru: A fire erupted at Technova Tapes (India) Private Limited factory at Bommasandra Industrial Area on Thursday morning. No loss of life was reported, officials said.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department received the alert at 11 am. Four fire tenders were immediately deployed to the spot.

“The fire has been brought under control,” a firefighter told DH. “No life was lost and no injuries were reported.”

Sources in the department said that some equipment and materials used for production were damaged. “The extent of the damage is being ascertained and the cause of the blaze is being ascertained,” an official said.