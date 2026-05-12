<p>Bengaluru: Two siblings, aged 5 and 3, died after a fire broke out in a labour shed in northeastern Bengaluru's Kothanur on Monday, officials said.</p>.<p>The children, Arjun and Asha, were left with their grandmother after their parents left for work around 9 am.</p>.<p>When the grandmother stepped out briefly, reportedly to use the toilet, the children entered one of the empty sheds to play, as they did regularly.</p>.<p>“Suddenly, a fire broke out in the shed. We suspect they were asphyxiated and then sustained burns. One child died on the spot, and the other was declared dead at the hospital,” a police investigator told DH.</p>.<p>Police received an alert around 2 pm. By the time police reached the spot, the children were already dead.</p>.<p>“Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) along with Bescom officials inspected the scene. Many clothes were burnt in the fire, causing smoke. The cause of the fire is yet to be known,” the investigator said.</p>.<p>Police are awaiting a formal complaint to register a case and launch an investigation.</p>.<p>The parents are from Raichur's Devadurga taluk and moved to Bengaluru four months ago for labour work. They live in labour sheds in K Narayanapura on land belonging to one Krishnamurthy.</p>