Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Fire kills two toddler siblings in Bengaluru's Kothanur labour shed   

The children, Arjun and Asha, were left with their grandmother after their parents left for work around 9 am.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 22:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 22:56 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us