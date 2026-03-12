Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Fire reported at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru

The fire broke out in the auditorium around 9.30 am. Hospital staff quickly brought the situation under control using fire extinguishers available on the premises.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 22:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 22:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFireSanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics

Follow us on :

Follow Us