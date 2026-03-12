<p>Bengaluru: A fire was reported at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-gandhi-institute-of-trauma-and-orthopaedics">Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics</a> in Jayanagar on Wednesday morning.</p>.<p>The fire broke out in the auditorium around 9.30 am. Hospital staff quickly brought the situation under control using fire extinguishers available on the premises.</p>.12 godowns gutted in fire near Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.<p>Dr Dharani Chitra DM of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital said the incident was minor and was caused by a short circuit in an air conditioner.</p>.<p>Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil visited the hospital following the incident.</p>