Firm ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation for failing to deliver cancer drug  

The firm quoted Rs 70,186 per vial, totalling Rs 1,40,371.84 for the two vials. On August 23, Ramesh paid an advance of Rs 70,372 and agreed to settle the balance on delivery of the drug. He placed the order under the assurance that his employer, Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL), would fully reimburse the drug's cost. Subsequently, Ramesh paid the outstanding amount and additional charges in the following days.