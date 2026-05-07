<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) reached a construction milestone with the launch of its first 25-metre-long, I-girder span connecting piers 19 and 20 on the Mallige Line near the Chikkabanavara viaduct section on May 4. </p>.<p>A girder is the main beam supporting a viaduct that carries elevated railway or metro tracks. </p>.<p>The I-girder is 22.9 metres long and 1800 mm high (top width 106 0 mm, bottom 860 mm). It consists of 3.50MT of steel and 26 cubic meters of concrete, with pre-stressed concrete, Railway Infrastructure Development Company Karnataka (K-RIDE) said. </p>.Suburban rail: Term insurance certificates issued to 263 project-affected people in Banaswadi.<p>"This erection marks significant progress on viaduct for connectivity between Yeshwantpur and Soladevanahlli," it added. </p>.<p>On December 17, 2024, K-RIDE installed India's longest, single-span U-girder, also on the Mallige Line in Yeshwantpur. </p>.<p>The Mallige Line, also Corridor 2, will connect Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara via Yeshwantpur and Hebbal, spanning 25.01 km. Its latest deadline is December 2028. </p>