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First 25m, I-girder span erected for suburban rail in Bengaluru

The I-girder is 22.9 metres long and 1800 mm high (top width 106 0 mm, bottom 860 mm).
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 22:17 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 22:17 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newssuburban rail project

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