<p>Bengaluru: Many parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/31">Karnataka</a> received the first spell of pre-monsoon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rainfall">rainfall</a> on Tuesday, bringing respite from the scorching summer heat.</p><p>In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, heavy rainfall was accompanied by lightning and gusty wind, later topped with hailstorm, in areas such as Sanjayanagar, Yelahanka and Devanahalli. Moderate to eavy rainfall was recorded in Konanakunte, Kanakapura Road, RR Nagar, Banashankari 6th Stage, Sampigehalli, Kathriguppe, Horamavu and parts of the CBD.</p><p>N Puviarasan, Head of the Meteorological Centre at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, confirmed that hailstorm occurred for a short duration.</p>.Thundershowers return, Bengaluru braces for more rain.<p>The rainfall had an immediate on the maximum temperature, which fell by 1.3°C to 32.3°C in Bengaluru City and by 1.2°C to 32°C at HAL Airport.</p><p>The Disaster Management Team at the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from electric poles and avoid waterlogged underpasses. </p><p>It has asked citizens to call the helpline 1533 in cases of emergency or contact Whatsapp 94806 85700 to report cases.</p><p>For March 18, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain/thundershowers at one or two places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalburgi, Yadgir, Raichur, Belagavi and Dharwad districts.</p>