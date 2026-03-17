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First spell of pre-monsoon showers across Karnataka; hailstorm in Bengaluru

The rainfall had an immediate on the maximum temperature, which fell by 1.3°C to 32.3°C in Bengaluru City and by 1.2°C to 32°C at HAL Airport.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaRainfallPre-monsoon showers

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