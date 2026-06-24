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'First-world talent, third-world governance': Tejasvi Surya flags Bengaluru infra gaps after stranded metro commuters hitchhike on truck

Bengaluru commuters had a chaotic Tuesday evening after a metro train encountered serious technical issue at Cubbon Park station, affecting services.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 06:21 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

'First-world talent, third-world governance': Tejasvi Surya flags Bengaluru infra gaps after stranded metro commuters hitchhike on truck

In one line
Bengaluru's metro failure exposes governance and infrastructure gaps amid public outrage.
Key highlights
Metro disruption chaos
Technical failure at Cubbon Park station suspended Purple Line services, stranding commuters and triggering political backlash over systemic lapses.
Political blame game
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Congress MP P C Mohan criticised the state government and BMRCL for repeated failures and inadequate emergency response.
Commuters stranded
Thousands faced hours-long wait, surge pricing, and hitchhiking on trucks after autos and cabs refused rides or inflated rates.
Governance critique
Surya highlighted Bengaluru's 'first-world talent, third-world governance' paradox, questioning the city's ability to support its workforce during crises.
Systemic vulnerabilities
Frequent metro disruptions reveal maintenance and emergency service gaps, leaving citizens to endure broken systems despite tax payments.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 24 June 2026, 06:21 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma MetroTejasvi Suryainfrastructure Bengaluru

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