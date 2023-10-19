Fish kill in Varthur Lake raises concerns

While rejuvenation efforts were still underway, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had allowed the inflow of rainwater into the lake. “Rainwater has been collecting in the lake for the last 8-10 days, and the lake was getting rejuvenated naturally as well. However, owing to the breach of the diversion channel which carries sewage, the lake is now contaminated, resulting in fish kill,” said Jagadish Reddy of Varthur Rising.