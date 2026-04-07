<p>Bengaluru: Varthur police on Monday arrested five people, including three women, for allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of her involvement in immoral activities.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the prime accused are still absconding. Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a resident of West Bengal, a case was registered on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, the accused barged into her home, suspecting she was with a man, and shouted, “Have you come to our area to engage in prostitution?” before dragging her out and assaulting her with wooden logs.</p>.Suspected thief files assault complaint; Bengaluru police register FIR.<p>The woman stated that she had been staying in a labour shed and that some youths in the neighborhood had been following her while she went to work. Despite warning them to stay away, the group allegedly gathered near her home on Friday around 10.30 pm.</p>.<p>The accused reportedly confronted her, assaulted her, and issued threats, police said.</p>