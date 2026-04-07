Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Five arrested for assaulting woman over ‘immoral activity’

The woman stated that she had been staying in a labour shed and that some youths in the neighborhood had been following her while she went to work.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 21:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 21:14 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeArrestImmoral Traffic (Prevention) Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us