Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru digital arrest: Five arrested for cheating elderly woman of Rs 24 crore

According to the police, the suspects had claimed to be law enforcement officials and had called the woman in January and accused her of being involved in money laundering activities.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 11:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 11:47 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsCrimecybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us