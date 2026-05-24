<p>Bengaluru: Officials from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five people who allegedly cheated a senior citizen from East Bengaluru of Rs 24 crore after holding her under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/digital%20arrest">digital arrest</a>, officials said on Sunday. </p><p>“We have arrested five people from Mumbai in Maharashtra, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. They will be taken into custody for further interrogation,” a senior CCB source told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>According to the police, the suspects had claimed to be law enforcement officials and had called the woman in January and accused her of being involved in money laundering activities. The woman, who is a retired teacher and earlier served in Dubai, lived alone at an apartment in Shivaji Nagar, while her children lived abroad. </p>.Senior citizen duped of Rs 2.07 crore in digital arrest scam by fraudsters posing as NIA, ED officials.<p>Despite the woman pleading innocence, the suspects threatened that she would face legal consequences and directed her to remain under 24x7 video surveillance under the guise of a digital arrest. They told her that she would be let go once they verified all the funds she had in her possession. </p><p>“She was psychologically tortured and held under constant duress. She was asked to remain quiet and not to tell anyone, even her children, as it would put them in trouble. The woman had a large sum after she had recently sold some properties. Fearing legal consequences, she began transferring the money. Around Rs 24 crore was transferred between January and May this year,” a police official said. </p><p>The scam came to light after the woman went to her bank to pledge 1.3 kg of gold she had in her possession. The scamsters had directed her to pledge the gold and transfer the money after she had already transferred the large sum. </p><p>At this point, bank officials got suspicious about the demand and informed the police. CCB officials arrived at the spot and, after assuring the woman that nothing would happen to her, she opened up. They immediately registered the case and launched an investigation. While exact estimates weren’t made public, sources and reports suggested that police managed to freeze around Rs 60 lakh out of the money transferred to 22 separate bank accounts. The woman’s children were informed, and further investigation is ongoing.</p>