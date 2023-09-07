Five arrested for house break-ins

In two separate incidents, five people have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables by breaking into houses. Police have recovered valuables worth Rs 25.5 lakh.
In the first incident, Jnanabharathi police arrested two men, Mohin-ud-din and Mohammad Ashwaque, and confiscated valuables worth
Rs 18 lakh.
In another case, Bagalagunte police have arrested three men: Ravi Kumar, 36; Imran Yacoob, 28; and Jaikumar, 39; and recovered 129 grams of gold worth Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 1.8 lakh in cash.
In both cases, FIRs were registered under sections 454 and 380 of the IPC.