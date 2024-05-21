Five arrested over rave party in Hebbagodi

However, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda trashed these claims and said Hema had made the video from inside the farmhouse itself.

The top cop said they are looking into how the actor gained access to her phone while the raid was on.

The arrested have been identified as L Vasu, 35; V Ranadheer, 43; Mohammad Abubakkar Siddiqui, 29; YM Arunkumar, 35; and D Nagababu, 32. A case has been filed at the Electronics City police station.

For the past few months, the city police have been treating drug consumers as victims of drug abuse and are not booking them, unless they are caught in possession of drugs.

However, a senior police officer with the CCB told DH that those found consuming drugs at a rave party won't be treated as victims and action will be initiated.

“All their blood samples have been collected. Those who test positive will face consequences,” said the officer.

An FIR has been filed under the NDPS Act and IPC sections 290 (public nuisance) and 294 (obscene acts and songs).