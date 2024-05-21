Five arrested over rave party in Hebbagodi

Bengaluru: Sleuths of the CCB's Anti-Narcotics Wing (ANW) raided GR Farmhouse in Hebbagodi on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday and Monday night and arrested five people. About 101 people were present at the party.
Moreover, an actor who shot a video clarifying she was not at the rave party that was raided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Sunday midnight was, in fact, present, police said.
Bannered 'VASU’S BIRTHDAY: Sunset to SunRise Victory', the party was hosted by one Vasu from Hyderabad, according to the FIR accessed by DH.
Media reports established the presence of Telugu actor Hema at the party after the news broke out. But soon, Hema made a video claiming she was not at any party and posted it on social media.
However, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda trashed these claims and said Hema had made the video from inside the farmhouse itself.
The top cop said they are looking into how the actor gained access to her phone while the raid was on.
The arrested have been identified as L Vasu, 35; V Ranadheer, 43; Mohammad Abubakkar Siddiqui, 29; YM Arunkumar, 35; and D Nagababu, 32. A case has been filed at the Electronics City police station.
For the past few months, the city police have been treating drug consumers as victims of drug abuse and are not booking them, unless they are caught in possession of drugs.
However, a senior police officer with the CCB told DH that those found consuming drugs at a rave party won't be treated as victims and action will be initiated.
“All their blood samples have been collected. Those who test positive will face consequences,” said the officer.
An FIR has been filed under the NDPS Act and IPC sections 290 (public nuisance) and 294 (obscene acts and songs).