Five artistes to be felicitated at Bengaluru event

The artistes are 100-year-old Haji Ahmed Saab Miraj, whose family has been in the business of making sitars for decades; Yakshagana artistes Satya Haasyagara Karki, 95, and Gode Narayana Hegde, 85; Jayamma S, 78, theatre and film actor, who appeared in the hit movie Malgudi Days, besides several dramas and television serials; and Gayathri Rao, 75, a puppeteer for over 40 years. Gayathri has represented India in puppet festivals and cross-cultural programmes worldwide.