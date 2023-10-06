Five artistes to be felicitated at Bengaluru event

Five artistes will be felicitated by the Ashvasan Foundation on Saturday for their contribution to arts.
Celebrating World Elders' Day and its 30th anniversary, the foundation will honour the artistes with Rs 15,000 each and certificates.
The artistes are 100-year-old Haji Ahmed Saab Miraj, whose family has been in the business of making sitars for decades; Yakshagana artistes Satya Haasyagara Karki, 95, and Gode Narayana Hegde, 85; Jayamma S, 78, theatre and film actor, who appeared in the hit movie Malgudi Days, besides several dramas and television serials; and Gayathri Rao, 75, a puppeteer for over 40 years. Gayathri has represented India in puppet festivals and cross-cultural programmes worldwide.
The event will be held at the Rotary House of Friendship on Lavelle Road.