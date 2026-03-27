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Five Bengaluru groups clearing trash from popular trails

Cleaning trails is standard practice on all treks organised by Indiahikes. Their motto is leave the hills better than they found them.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 04:40 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 04:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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