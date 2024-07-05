Five documentaries on the making of chocolate

The Darkside of Chocolate
In their 2010 documentary, ‘The Darkside of Chocolate’, journalists Mikki Mistrati and U Roberto Romano take one on a journey, uncovering a series of unjust practices including child labour and trafficking in the Ivory Coast. The Coast is one of the biggest suppliers of cocoa in the world. The film features conversations with former child slaves who were kidnapped or lured in with promises of prosperity and opportunities.
This documentary by Francis Hanly features Michael Roux Jr, a renowned chef on a mission to expose the secrets of chocolate and why it has people on such a chokehold. Released in 2015, the film showcases Roux as he embarks on the journey of creating and perfecting his own unique blend of chocolate by tasting, tempering, and engrossing himself in the realm of chocolate.
Semisweet: Life in Chocolate
This 2012 documentary by Michael Allcock showcases a series of characters in three different countries — France, the United States of America, and Ivory Coast, who are all connected by one thing — chocolate. This 48-minute documentary follows the complex lives of these people, who are all either involved in the production or manufacturing of chocolate.
Setting the Bar: A Craft Chocolate Origin Story
This 2018 documentary by Tim Shepphard celebrates a new chapter in the history of chocolate manufacturing. It features craft chocolate makers who journey into the Amazon in search of some rare ingredients. The film delves into their encounters with struggling farmers and deforestation, among other important environmental issues. The movie will inspire one to make more environmentally conscious choices.
More than 20 years ago, the Cocoa Protocol, an international agreement was signed by the biggest producers of cocoa in the world (like Nestle) to end child slavery in its production. Not only has it not fulfilled its intended mission, but has made things worse. This 1-hour-22-minute documentary
by Mikki Mistrati, which was released in 2022, shows the human rights lawyer Terry Collingsworth and his efforts to make the chocolate giants face the music at the US Supreme Court.
Published 04 July 2024, 23:37 IST