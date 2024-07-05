Five documentaries on the making of chocolate

More than 20 years ago, the Cocoa Protocol, an international agreement was signed by the biggest producers of cocoa in the world (like Nestle) to end child slavery in its production. Not only has it not fulfilled its intended mission, but has made things worse. This 1-hour-22-minute documentary

by Mikki Mistrati, which was released in 2022, shows the human rights lawyer Terry Collingsworth and his efforts to make the chocolate giants face the music at the US Supreme Court.