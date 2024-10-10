Five held for defrauding BDA    

<p>Bengaluru: The Seshadripuram police have arrested five people for allegedly cheating the Bnagalore Development Authority (BDA) by forging documents related to a six-acre plot in Chalaghatta.</p>.<p>The suspects — Srinivas, Nagaraj, Ravikumar, Bharath and Swamy — were taken into custody. While Nagaraj remains in police custody, the other four have been remanded to judicial custody.</p>.<p>The FIR said they are among 19 people accused of submitting fake documents to the BDA in an attempt to claim Rs 70 crore in compensation for the land.</p>.BDA approval must for building plans under 20,000 sqm in Bengaluru: BBMP.<p>The FIR also accuses Dr Sudha, BDA’s Special Land Acquisition Officer; Dr Shivanna, Assistant Commissioner (Bengaluru South); and Raviprakash PN, a surveyor, along with other BDA and revenue officers, of colluding with the suspects.</p>.<p>The report states that the officials were involved in falsifying documents and neglected their duties.</p>.<p>A case was registered on October 10 under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.</p>