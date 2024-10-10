Home
Five held for defrauding BDA    

The suspects — Srinivas, Nagaraj, Ravikumar, Bharath and Swamy — were taken into custody. While Nagaraj remains in police custody, the other four have been remanded to judicial custody.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:13 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 03:13 IST
