Five held for house break-ins 

<p>Bengaluru: The Peenya police have arrested five people involved in breaking into locked houses and stealing valuables, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The suspects have been identified as Gautam, Sheeba, Manikya, Dayanand, and Narasimha.</p>.<p>Police said Gautam and Sheeba would locate locked houses and tip off their accomplices, who would then break in and steal the valuables.</p>.<p>They recovered 325 grams of gold ornaments, 1.8 kg of silver items, a watch, one laptop, and two two-wheelers from the arrested. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 21 lakh. All five suspects have been remanded to judicial custody, the police said.</p>