<p>Bengaluru: Banashankari police have arrested five people allegedly involved in a house theft case and recovered 589 grams of gold jewellery, 1.126 kg of silver articles, a car, and three two-wheelers, all collectively worth Rs 1.26 crore.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Raghu alias Pepsi, 25; Likhith V, 23, from Andhra Pradesh; Mithun alias Milky, 22, from Bengaluru; Puneeth N, 34, a gold and silver trader from Bengaluru; and Puneeth alias Handi, 19, a delivery boy.</p>.Five arrested for robbery in Bengaluru; pistol, valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh seized.<p>Police said they were from different parts of Bengaluru and were unemployed.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint about a house break-in, Banashankari police launched an investigation and first arrested one of the suspects near the Yelahanka railway station. During interrogation, the suspect revealed details about the others involved, leading to their arrest.</p>.<p>Police said that except Puneeth N and Handi, the others had multiple criminal cases registered against them. Raghu and Mithun alone were allegedly involved in 36 and 22 previous cases, respectively.</p>