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Bengaluru: Five held for selling fake branded watches

Based on a tip-off, the CCB’s Economic Offences Wing conducted raids on five shops and seized 670 counterfeit watches worth Rs 25 lakh.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:10 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:10 IST
India NewsBengalurubengaluru crimeCCBFake watches

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