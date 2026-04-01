<p>Bengaluru: Five people have been arrested for selling fake branded watches, with goods worth Rs 25 lakh seized.</p>.<p>Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested the accused for allegedly selling counterfeit branded watches in the city.</p>.<p>The accused were identified as Harish Kumar, Syed Jaisad Iqbal, Mohammed Habeeb Hussain, Khaleem Ullah and Abdul Rehman. </p>.Bengaluru: LPG prices soar, pumps shut, wait for your auto may get longer.<p>They were selling fake watches under the name of various Indian brands at shops in RT Nagar, Ganganagar and Chickpet.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, the CCB’s Economic Offences Wing conducted raids on five shops and seized 670 counterfeit watches worth Rs 25 lakh.</p>.<p>Police said the accused duped customers by offering watches at “off rate” prices, claiming they were original branded products.</p>