Bengaluru sees worst traffic congestion in five months after five-hour downpour

Bengaluru: Sunday turned out to be the wettest in 133 years, even as the city saw the worst traffic congestion in the past five months.
Following nearly five hours of rain, the congestion length across the city's roads was 859 km on June 2, significantly surpassing the average congestion length of 221 km recorded on all Sundays from January to May.
Congestion length refers to the total distance of roads across the city overloaded with traffic. This means there are more vehicles than these roads can handle, causing slower speeds and longer travel times.
Traffic data reveals the chaos Bengaluru commuters faced on Sunday.
The city experienced nearly 1,910 congestion alerts; a staggering increase compared to the average of 570 on Sundays over the past five months. This surge in congestion reflects the struggles commuters had in wading through waterlogged roads throughout the evening.
To add to the waterlogged roads due to the blocked stormwater drains, at least 200 trees and branches fell across the city. The South Zone reported nearly 100 fallen trees alone, including at least 60 tree branches. The control room said tree falls damaged 10 to 12 cars on Sunday night.
Bescom also reported damages to 373 electric poles and 68 transformers, which an official attributed to “unpredictable tree falls and not poor maintenance”.
"We are on standby,” an official said. “If a pole falls, we will prevent the live wire from touching water. Once intimated by the traffic police, we immediately cut electric supply
This, the official said, was the reason why several parts of the city suffered power cuts for hours.
Traffic police recorded the highest congestion at 7 pm, with a total of 176 km of congestion length as opposed to a usually observed 29.3 km. As of this time, severe congestion was reported on Varthur Road, Hosur Road, Residency Road, Sarjapur Road, Ballari Road, Kenchenahalli Main Road, Swami Vivekananda Road, Anand Nagar Colony, Konappana Agrahara, HMT Layout, and Mahadevapura.
12 trees uprooted in Cubbon Park
The Horticulture Department reported uprooting of 12 trees in Cubbon Park overnight. Nine of these fell in the Seshadri section behind the State Central Library — one of which fell on the walkers' pathway — while three others were nursery trees.
The park’s gardeners and maintenance staff noticed the toppled trees around 8 am and reported that this was due to gusty winds and heavy rains.
Published 03 June 2024, 22:20 IST