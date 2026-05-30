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Five, including two juveniles, held for house theft in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

Police arrested the suspects and during inquiry, learnt that the theft was committed along with two juveniles in conflict with law.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 22:57 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 22:57 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewstheftJayanagarJuvenileArrested

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