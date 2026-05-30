Five, including two juveniles, held for house theft in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

<p>Bengaluru: Jayanagar police have arrested three people and detained two juveniles in connection with a house break-in case, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>Police recovered eight watches of various brands and other valuables worth Rs 6 lakh from the suspects.</p>.Three interstate burglars held in Bengaluru; gold & silver worth Rs 40 lakh recovered.<p>A complaint was filed on May 19 that a house in Jayanagar 4th T Block was broken into and Rs 20,000 in cash, eight watches, a mobile phone, silver articles, a gold coin and other items kept in a cupboard were looted.</p>.<p>Police arrested the suspects and during inquiry, learnt that the theft was committed along with two juveniles in conflict with law.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the suspects said the watches and other stolen goods had been kept at the residence of one of their accomplices.</p>