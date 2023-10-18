Five interesting places to visit along the Whitefied metro route 

Music and theatre at Jagriti

Jagriti is a performance arts space in Whitefield. Founded by Arundhati and Jagadish Raja in 2011, it has a 200-seat theatre and it focuses on drama, music, comedy and dance. Some of the performances lined up in the coming weeks are: ‘Fernando and his Grandmother’ (Oct 21), an English comedy on the life of the Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa, ‘Family Man Returns’ (Oct 28), a Tamil standup show by Praveen Kumar, and ‘Jo Dooba So Paar’ (Oct 29), a show tracing the life of Sufi singer Amir Khusrau. Nallur Halli is the closest metro station. Look up jagrititheatre.com