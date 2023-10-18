Five interesting places to visit along the Whitefied metro route 

The extension of the Namma Metro purple line has eased some travel woes for Bengalureans. For example, a 60-minute commute from MG Road to Whitefield would earlier cost about Rs 270 by auto and
Rs 400 by cab. Now it only costs Rs 47 and takes 40 minutes.
If you’re looking for ways to unwind in east Bengaluru this weekend, beyond the usual haunts like Windmills Craftworks or Ironhill, these are some easy-to-access options along the newly operational metro route.
Explore new lakes
The localities around the purple line are dotted with several water bodies — from Benniganahalli Lake to Varthur Lake. The timings for the lake visits vary, so it is recommended to check with
the security personnel posted on the premises.
Covered in a blanket of tabebuia rosea flowers, the Benniganahalli Lake is a favourite among the locals during spring season. Benniganahalli is the closest metro station. Another popular spot is the Sheelavanthakere Lake View Park. Offering a serene view of the Sheelavanthakere lake, the park is ideal for picnics and birdwatching. The Whitefield station is the closest stop.
Kashmiri lunch at Orzuv
A 10-minute drive from the Kadugodi metro station is Orzuv, a Kashmiri restaurant. It is known for its fragrant kebabs, and elaborate wazwan (multi-course meal). The space is pet-friendly and also has a Kashmiri boutique and library on its premises. For details, visit orzuv.co
Visit a tree park
One of Bengaluru’s biggest insect hotels is located at the Kadugodi Tree Park. The accommodation for bugs is made out of bamboo, wood and bricks, and it houses insects such as bees, wasps and moths. The tree park was inaugurated in March this year. It is open every day from 6 am to 6 pm.
Music and theatre at Jagriti
Jagriti is a performance arts space in Whitefield. Founded by Arundhati and Jagadish Raja in 2011, it has a 200-seat theatre and it focuses on drama, music, comedy and dance. Some of the performances lined up in the coming weeks are: ‘Fernando and his Grandmother’ (Oct 21), an English comedy on the life of the Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa, ‘Family Man Returns’ (Oct 28), a Tamil standup show by Praveen Kumar, and ‘Jo Dooba So Paar’ (Oct 29), a show tracing the life of Sufi singer Amir Khusrau. Nallur Halli is the closest metro station. Look up jagrititheatre.com
Get nerdy at Curiouscity
Curiouscity Discovery Centre in Thigala Chowdadenahalli is about a 30-minute drive from the Kadugodi metro station. It offers science-oriented activities for both kids and adults, and is open only on weekends (from 10 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 5 pm). It features a science play zone, a 125-seater auditorium, and illusion and dark rooms on the premises. Details on curiouscity.org